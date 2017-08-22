Attorneys Withdraw Jason Kessler's Lawsuit Against Charlottesville

Attorneys representing a leader of the "alt-right" movement are withdrawing a lawsuit against Charlottesville.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, August 10, by The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Charlottesville-based Rutherford Institute on behalf of self-described white activist Jason Kessler.

The two groups had demanded that Charlottesville officials let Kessler hold his Unite the Right rally as planned at Emancipation Park on Saturday, August 12.

Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones had announced on Monday, August 7, that the city would only permit the rally to occur at McIntire Park. Officials had expressed concerns over logistics and safety as their reasons to move the event away from downtown Charlottesville.

Lawyers with the ACLU and Rutherford Institute argued moving the rally would violate Kessler's First Amendment right, because the event was meant to be a protest of City Council's decision to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

Friday, August 11, a federal judge took up an emergency injunction, and ruled in Kessler's favor.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Rutherford Institute say the lawsuit is no longer relevant since that emergency injunction was granted.

The ACLU of Virginia is now calling for all Confederate monuments and memorials in the state to be removed.