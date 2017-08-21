Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport is Requesting Volunteers

Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport Press Release:

The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Office of Emergency Management is looking for volunteers to role play the “victims” of an airplane accident.

Every three years, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport is mandated to hold a full scale exercise. This exercise is designed to test the response to an incident involving a commercial aircraft.

The exercise will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport. Volunteers are needed from 7:30 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m. Volunteers should know they will be outside most of the time for this exercise and can expect typical September weather.

Volunteers will have moulage makeup applied and are encouraged to wear clothing that can be stained or altered to depict injuries. A safety officer will be on site and all volunteers will have access to water. Lunch will be served after the exercise.

If you are interested in volunteering, please register online using this link:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AirportFSE17

You must register to receive additional information and the required liability release form that must be signed in order to participate. Contact Allison Farole at afarole@albemarle.org or call (434) 971-1263 with questions or registration problems.