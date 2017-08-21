UVA Football's 'Hardest Worker' Jordan Ellis Earns #1 Jersey

UVa junior running back Jordan Ellis will wear the #1 jersey this season.

Ellis earned the top pick in a draft among UVA football players for jersey numbers this past weekend and chose to wear #1. It's the second year in row Ellis has earned the top pick in the draft. The draft order is voted on by the players.

UVa nose tackle Donte Wilkins wore #1 last season as a senior. Ellis wore #10 last year.

The players, including senior linebacker Micah Kiser, call Ellis the hardest working guy on the team. The Wahoo players and coaches call Ellis a silent leader.

"I don't really say much, I just go by action," says Ellis. "That means a lot knowing that my peers think highly of me. I pride myself on giving great effort no matter how I feel, whether it's in workouts, practice, just giving my all, that's how I was raised."

"I worked out with him all winter, all summer, the kids an animal," says Kiser. "He's coming in earlier, he's doing early stuff, he's staying later, he's doing extra work after practice. When he gets the ball he runs hard. Nothing pumps up our offense more than watching J.E run the ball."

UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "He's the unanimous pick, not by what he saying but his influence by how he works and who he is. That's a huge statement to have this two years in a row."

Ellis is expected to play a big role in Virginia's backfield this season with Taquan Mizzell now with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ellis played in 11 games last year as a sophomore starting one. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry rushing 14 times for 61 yards.

Several UVa players will wear different jersey numbers this year including receivers Andre Levrone and Olamide Zaccheaus. Levrone will wear #14. Zaccheaus switches from #33 to #4 which Mizzell wore last year.

The draft for jersey numbers continues this week.