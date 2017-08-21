Solar Eclipse Briefly Impacts Solar Power in Charlottesville

Solar panels on the roof of Ruffner Hall at the University of Virginia

Energy companies in central Virginia were ready and prepared for Monday's solar eclipse.

Solar panel users in Charlottesville lost more than three hours of power during the eclipse Monday, August 21.

"So as you might imagine, we don't engineer around things like eclipses, because they're really pretty unique. They don't happen every day. But we are prepared in case these sorts of things happen," said Rayhan Daudani with Dominion Energy.

"Dominion supplies most folks their power as an eclipse occurs, which is like a three hour start to finish. They won't lose power. They'll still give electricity from a grid, so there's no concern there," said Taylor Brown with Sun Tribe Solar.

Extra power generation was lost with the added clouds and rain during the afternoon.

Solar energy users probably noticed little difference, since companies store extra energy in cases when the sun is not visible or panels fail.

"As the eclipse will occur, utilities will have to ramp up auxiliary-generating facilities; generally gas, coal, to supplement the lack of solar that will occur when the eclipse happens," said Brown.

As the use of green energy grows, solar companies say they will prepare back up methods for the next solar eclipse.

"This event will be a much bigger deal in 2024. They might actually have to be ramping up more generation to counter the lack of solar that will occur," Brown said.

They are hopeful for the future of solar energy in Virginia, and to catch a better understanding of the star in our sky.

"The power of the sun is something that we're trying to harness every day, and we're going to keep doing that here in Charlottesville," Brown said.

Sun Tribe Solar said over 14 percent of Virginia homes will be running on solar energy by 2024.