UVA Bike Sharing Program Looking to Expand

A bike-sharing program at the University of Virginia is looking to expand.

UBikes allows people to create an account and check out bikes around the university. The program started in 2015, but has seen usage double in recent years.

Currently, UVA has 21 bike stations with 120 bikes. The university is looking to place another station between University Hall and John Paul Jones Arena.

“What we're looking at for expansion is to possibly put some up in our parking lot where people park for the day and then take a bus in for their final destination,” said Rebecca White of UVA Parking and Transportation. “So, we're going to explore putting these bike-share stations at one of our big parking lots out at University Hall.”

The bikes are able to track your miles and the number of calories burned per use.