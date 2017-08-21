Gubernatorial Candidates Northam and Gillespie Attend VACo Summit in Albemarle

Virginia's gubernatorial candidates took to the stage in Albemarle County to tackle key points ahead of the election in November.

Republican candidate Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam were hosted during the Virginia Associate of Counties, or VACo, summit to respond to issues localities are currently facing.

They took questions from county representatives from across the state at the Doubletree Hotel.

Northam and Gillespie focused on their goals for better education, strong economic growth, and fighting the opioid epidemic in Virginia.

Both candidates also commented on the violence at the alt-right rally held in Charlottesville on August 12. The rally’s organizer held the event to protest the removal of confederate statues in Charlottesville.

"I did not see very fine people in both sides of the protest in Charlottesville but I speak on myself and I've made my views clear,” said Gillespie.

"This is not what Virginia and not what Charlottesville is about to have white supremacists that come into a beautiful city and wonderful university with torches,” said Northam.

Neither candidate commented on their view on the statues themselves.

Both candidates said they wanted to work with Charlottesville and the rest of the commonwealth to prevent similar rally chaos from happening again in the future.

The election for governor will be held on November 7.