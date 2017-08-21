Herman Key Recreation Closed for Maintenance

The Herman Key Rec center will be closed for floor maintenance, and all regular activities will be canceled.

The recreation center will be buffing their gymnasium floor, which means there will be no open gym time from August 21 to August 27.

The center says this is an annual thing, and right now is the best time to do it because they are in between summer and fall leagues.

"They actually buff it down and they will put a protective coating on top to protect everything around the floor … and it's really important to protect the floor because it gets heavy use,” said Zoe Wells with the Herman Key Rec Center.

The facility will still have someone stationed at the front desk during their regular hours.