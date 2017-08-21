Councilor Galvin Now Calling for Removal of Charlottesville's Confederate StatuesPosted: Updated:
Councilor Galvin Now Calling for Removal of Charlottesville's Confederate Statues
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Councilor Kathy Galvin announced that she now believes the Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson statues have got to go from Charlottesville's parks.
Commonwealth Attorney Declining to Prosecute Kessler for May Incident
Jason Kessler is no longer facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a May confrontation in Emancipation Park.
NAACP Branch: Strip Virginia Schools of Confederate Names
The Hampton branch of the NAACP is calling for two Virginia schools to be stripped of Confederate leaders' names.
Man Accused in Fatal Charlottesville Collision Back in Court
The man who authorities say drove his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally, killing a woman and injuring 19 others, has made a second court appearance.
Gov. McAuliffe 'most Likely' to Pursue Lee Statue Removal in Richmond
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he is "most likely" to submit legislation to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's iconic Monument Avenue.
ACLU-VA Calls for Removal of Confederate Monuments and Memorials
ALCU-VA says, "Virginia’s monuments and memorials to Confederate war figures must go."
Update: Charlottesville Mayor Signer Calls for Removal of Confederate Statues
Mayor Mike Signer is calling for the removal of Confederate statues in downtown Charlottesville, and changes to the state's open or concealed carry laws.
UVA President Announces a Working Group Led by Dean Risa Goluboff
The University of Virginia president Teresa Sullivan has put together a working group to lead the university's efforts to heal after the violence that occurred at a torch-lit march and a controversial rally.
