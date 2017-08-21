Gov. McAuliffe 'most Likely' to Pursue Lee Statue Removal in Richmond

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he is "most likely" to submit legislation to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's iconic Monument Avenue.

The Democratic governor also told reporters Monday that he is considering ways to prevent people from having weapons at highly charged demonstrations, such as the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. He did not offer details on what such move might look like, but has taken executive action in the past to limit where people can carry guns.

McAuliffe is set to leave office in January.

GOP House Majority Leader Kirk Cox, who is expected to become the House speaker next year, said Republicans do not support removing the Lee statue from Monument Avenue or limiting gun rights at rallies.

