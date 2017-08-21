Commonwealth Attorney Declining to Prosecute Kessler for May IncidentPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Man Accused in Fatal Charlottesville Collision Back in Court
The man who authorities say drove his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally, killing a woman and injuring 19 others, has made a second court appearance.
Commonwealth Attorney Declining to Prosecute Kessler for May Incident
Jason Kessler is no longer facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a May confrontation in Emancipation Park.
Gov. McAuliffe 'most Likely' to Pursue Lee Statue Removal in Richmond
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he is "most likely" to submit legislation to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's iconic Monument Avenue.
ACLU-VA Calls for Removal of Confederate Monuments and Memorials
ALCU-VA says, "Virginia’s monuments and memorials to Confederate war figures must go."
Update: Charlottesville Mayor Signer Calls for Removal of Confederate Statues
Mayor Mike Signer is calling for the removal of Confederate statues in downtown Charlottesville, and changes to the state's open or concealed carry laws.
UVA President Announces a Working Group Led by Dean Risa Goluboff
The University of Virginia president Teresa Sullivan has put together a working group to lead the university's efforts to heal after the violence that occurred at a torch-lit march and a controversial rally.
Charlottesville Mayor to Make Announcement Regarding Lee Statue
Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer is set to deliver, “a major announcement” involving the city’s statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Friday.
Stonewall Jackson Descendants Call for Richmond Monument's Removal
Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia's capital city.
