VSP Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Amherst County

08/21/2017 Release from Virginia State Police:



Virginia State Police Trooper N.E. Hollandsworth is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Amherst County. The crash occurred at 11:50 a.m., on August 19, 2017, on Route 60 at Tudor Hall Drive.



William A. Grant, 76, of Waynesboro, Va., was standing in the travel lane on Route 60 when he was struck by a 1997 Subaru Legacy. The Subaru was unable to avoid striking Grant.



Grant was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died later that same day.



The driver of the Subaru was not injured.