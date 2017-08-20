University of Virginia's Convocation Speakers Reflect on Unite the Right Rally

The University of Virginia is welcoming the class of 2021 to grounds in the wake of the violence and national attention the Unite the Right rally brought to Charlottesville.

The university held its convocation for first year students on the lawn on August 20.

White nationalists led a torch march through grounds before clashing with counterprotesters just over a week prior to the students’ convocation ceremony.

Several university administrators and speakers encouraged students to stand up to hate and take action if it comes to the university again.

"'Do onto neighbors as you would like them to do on to you,' the Golden Rule is applied. I just got a palpable sense here from the speakers of the dais and the students that here is family and they're going to look out for each other," Karl Racine, D.C. Attorney General.

UVA president Teresa Sullivan spoke to the students saying that the events of violence “will not define our university or this town.”