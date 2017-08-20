VA Tech Head Coach Justin Fuente Did Not Vote for the Hokies

The Virginia Tech football team was on the field at its Indoor Practice Facility on Sunday, but they weren't practicing.

Instead, the Hokies were celebrating the fans.

Tech held its annual 'Fan Appreciation Day', which allows the fans a chance to mingle with the coaches and players, and get a few autographs.

The Hokies will play their first game of the season in two weeks, as they will take on West Virginia at FedEx Field.

The nationally televised match-up will be the first game between the former Big East rivals since 2005.

Following a 10-4 season, Virginia Tech is ranked 22nd in the nation in the Preseason Coaches Poll.

Head coach Justin Fuente did not vote for his team in the Top 25.

"I just didn't feel like we were ready," says Fuente. "We got to go prove that. I did my best to fill it out with what I knew about everybody in the country. Which is pretty limited. But I just feel like we need to earn that recognition."

Redshirt Freshman Josh Jackson says, "We put the pressure on ourselves to try to be great, and try to make sure we're competing for championships. I wouldn't say we're focused on any outside pressure, or anything like that. We're going to try to win ten games. We're going to try to compete for ACC Championship games. That's kind of what the expectation for Virginia Tech is."

Virginia Tech and West Virginia will kickoff the season on Sunday, September 3rd.