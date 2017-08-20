Local Apple Orchards Harvest Early This Year

Due to the unusually warm weather during the winter of 2016, apple orchards are seeing apples ripen weeks earlier than normal.



The production of apples in the commonwealth is expected to be up 22%, according to a report by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Thirty-percent of the apple crop has been harvested already this year.

The forecast predicts 220 million pounds of apples compared 40 million pounds produced last year.



Albemarle Cider Works in Albemarle County says it's seeing apples ripening earlier than usual.



The orchard is home to more than 250 apple varieties with a focus on culinary apples and ciders.

“We're picking about a week to 10 days earlier than we think we do normally … I think it's the heat for one thing, we've had a very hot summer and so ripening is a function of the climate really,” said Charlotte Shelton, owner of Albemarle Cider Works.

Some of the apples in season as of August 20 are gala apples and ginger gold.

One of the apples being picked early is the grimes golden, which is usually picked in September.

Albemarle Cider Works says early ripening should not affect the taste or production of cider.