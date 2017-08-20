Dukes Defensive Line Pushing Offensive Line Heading into 2017 Season

Andrew Ankrah is one two JMU defensive players on the preseason All-CAA defense

Its no secret that JMU's offensive line played a big role in leading the Dukes to their second FCS title in program history.

At JMU Meet the Team Day Saturday, head coach Mike Houston gave last year's offensive line even more praise.

"I credit our offensive line last year as to why we were so physical on the defensive line, late in the year ," says Houston.

Last year, JMU's defense hardly looked like a championship unit to start the season.

During the first nine games, the Dukes allowed over 26-points on average.

However, during the last six games, they gave up just 13-points per contest.

"They gave us good looks each and every day, each and every week and that helped us to stop the run," says senior defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah.

JMU must replace three starters from that offensive line.

Houston believes his defensive line this season can play that same role, that last year's O-line did in improving the overall team.

"Its a pretty challenging front four," says Houston. "Our offensive line has some new faces there and they've really been challenged by that group."

"Playing against these guys, day in and day out is ridiculous," says senior guard A.J. Bolden. "It challenges me week in and week out to get better."

JMU has two preseason All-CAA defensive players, including red-shirt senior defensive end Andrew Ankrah.

"Ankrah is obviously a great pass rusher," says sophomore defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter. "I think he had about ten sacks his sophomore year. Yeah, he had a crazy season, right? I'm learning from that guy."

Ron'Dell Carter is a new addition to the Dukes defense.

The redshirt sophomore transfer from Rutgers is hoping to be a factor along the front four.

"He brings a great skill set of power, speed and a lot versatility on the edge," says Ankrah.

"While also having that size factor working on his behalf, so he's a really good player," says senior offensive tackle Aaron Stinnie. "He's got really good hands and all that, so he will definitely help us out a lot."

"Going against Aaron Stinnie everyday, going against A.J. [Bolden] or going against Nick Edwards, these guys help prepare you for what you're going to see during the season," says Carter.