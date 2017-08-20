Hall and Harris Allowing Virginia's Defense to Use More Press Coverage

The UVa football team doesn't have a lot of turnover on the defensive side of the ball and their hoping that leads to more turnovers in 2017.

Virginia forced a program record six turnovers in their lone ACC victory over Duke.

Two of those came from Bryce Hall as he picked off two passes in the win.

Hall made his first career start the following week against Pitt and remained a starter on defense the rest of the season.

The sophomore corner is expected to remain in the starting line up this year alongside senior Tim Harris, who is returning to the secondary after missing 10 games last year, due to injury.

Both corners are six-foot-two with long arms and expect to play a lot more press coverage this year.

"We're similar body types and use similar techniques on the field," says senior cornerback Tim Harris. "We're both press corners. We're both long and lanky so...press is the best option for me because I'm so tall and long. Its good for me to get my hands on receivers at the line instead of playing off."

"I think that's our strength," says sophomore cornerback Bryce Hall. "Being long and being able to run with guys, I think that can add a lot to our defense, as far as getting pressure and being able to hold it down in the back end."