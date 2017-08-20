Hall and Harris Allowing Virginia's Defense to Use More Press Coverage

Hall and Harris Allowing Virginia's Defense to Use More Press CoveragePosted: Updated:
Bryce Hall started 7 games as a freshman in 2016
Bryce Hall works out during Virginia's Fall camp
Hall and Harris Allowing Virginia's Defense to Use More Press CoverageMore>>
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story