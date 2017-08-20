Eye Specialists: Protect your Eyes During Solar Eclipse

People all across the country, including central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, will be able to see at least a partial solar eclipse for the first time since 1979 on August 21.

The eclipse will not be a total solar eclipse, so that means you have to take some safety precautions while viewing it.

Eye care specialists are urging people to use special solar safe glasses.

“You have to put them on away from the sun and then you can look at the sun and they block out the harmful rays, otherwise it’s dangerous,” said Dr. Mohit Nanda, ophthalmologist.

Nanda says looking at Monday’s solar eclipse without the appropriate eyewear can cause permanent eye damage.

“Looking at the sun directly can be very damaging to the eye and more specifically the retina, the bright light can cause damage to the very sensitive cells in the back of the eye,” said Nanda.

Special solar safe glasses block out harmful rays that your regular sunglasses do not. Taking photos or videos of the event on your phone can damage its camera.

“Regular sunglasses or looking at the sun through telescopes or binoculars is not appropriate because its far too bright for our eye to be able to compensate for that light,” said Nanda.

The moon is expected to eclipse the sun by about 80-90% in central Virginia.

In some parts of the country, including South Carolina and Tennessee, the moon will fully cover the sun for almost three minutes.

“There is a broad swath 70 miles across that will sweep across the country // where the moon completely blocks the sun in a total solar eclipse,” said Nanda.

The eclipse will be visible to central Virginia around 1 p.m. and will last nearly three hours until just after 4 p.m.