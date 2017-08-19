Quantcast

Memorial Dedicated to Rediscovered Family Cemetery in Augusta County

An Augusta County family has teamed up with Blue Ridge Parkway volunteers to honor a piece of history that dates back to the early 1800's.
Martha Balsley Fretwell says she had no idea a family cemetery existed until volunteers discovered it and reached out to her. 
That site is just off the Blue Ridge Parkway that she and dates back to when Fretwell’s great great great grandparents were alive. Researchers say they died from a flu epidemic that hit Augusta County.
"This was just an exercise trying to find who the people were buried here and their names and try to weave it into a story. It wound up being a really fascinating story after finding out who was here,” said J.R. Elliott, with Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Now the family has a new memorial to recognize the cemetery. They hope people passing bye will pause and stop to smell the flowers that surround the site.
"I hope that just getting to see this representation will mean a lot to other people and bring the mountains alive again,” said Fretwell. 
Researchers with the Blue Ridge Parkway are still searching other family cemeteries they suspect are also in that area.