Memorial Dedicated to Rediscovered Family Cemetery in Augusta County

An Augusta County family has teamed up with Blue Ridge Parkway volunteers to honor a piece of history that dates back to the early 1800's.

Martha Balsley Fretwell says she had no idea a family cemetery existed until volunteers discovered it and reached out to her.

That site is just off the Blue Ridge Parkway that she and dates back to when Fretwell’s great great great grandparents were alive. Researchers say they died from a flu epidemic that hit Augusta County.