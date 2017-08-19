Former 'Hoo David Eldridge Ready to Shine at JMU

The big news concerning the JMU football team this week happened Thursday when the team suspended six players for a violation of team rules.

Those players are not eligible to play in that Week One opener at ECU.

But the Dukes do add seven former FBS players to the roster this season, including former Virginia receiver David Eldridge.

The junior is trying to prove he's more than just a deep threat in the JMU offense.

"The past two years, I was just a deeper, route runner," says Eldridge. "It's nothing to be ashamed of, teams respect that, but now coming into this season, and so far in the summer, I've enhanced my game with the short routes, and blocking, and bubble screens. It gives me a chance to enhance my game in that aspect, so I look forward to that."

JMU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick says, "David's been the biggest surprise in how quickly he's gotten to the level that we hoped he would get to eventually."

"One thing you really see with him is he has great ball skills," says senior quarterback Bryan Schor. "Throwing the ball downfield, he really goes up and makes plays. Slants, quick routes, stuff like that. He's got really good ball skills, and he's really good at winning his 1-on-1 match-up's."

Head coach Mike Houston adds, "David has the ability to play a lot of different positions. He can play on the outside. He can play in the slot. I think his flexibility is going to allow him to be on the field with a lot of different guys."

Coach Houston says Eldridge has dealt with some hamstring issues, but that he's healthy now, and had a solid practice on Saturday.

Also joining Eldridge at JMU from UVa is sophomore Landan Word.

The six-foot-five linebacker is competing for a starting job.