Downtown Charlottesville Library Offers Free Counseling

The Central branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is teaming up with a coalition of mental health professionals to help the community cope with the violence that occurred during the Unite the Right rally.



The downtown library hosted free, confidential counseling sessions, where people could stop by and be evaluated by a professional counselor.

People could also take part in stress-relieving coloring and as pet a therapy dog.

“What happened last weekend really impacted people greatly and i m sure that people are carrying a heavy load and a heavy burden and we just want to be able to help people to let go of some of that and to be able to carry on,” said Bonnie Lungren, Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

The library will be offering the free counseling until August 26.