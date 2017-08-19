Anti-Pipeline Groups Hold Third Annual Hands Across our Land Protest

People who oppose the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline are calling on lawmakers to stop the pipeline from crossing the Appalachian Trail in Central Virginia.

Several anti-pipeline groups participated in the third annual Hands Across our Land Protest on August 19.

Activists stood hand in hand to show their opposition to the pipeline at Humpback Rock along the Appalachian Trail.

Leaders within the anti-pipeline groups want to remain persistent about their messages of opposition.

“This is not a place for a pipeline, this is a place for tourism, recreation, a place where people go for peace and quiet,” said Jennifer Lewis, president of Friends of Augusta.

On Saturday, members linked arms along the site where the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would cut through the Appalachian Trail to symbolize the strength of the anti-pipeline movement.

“It brings attention by the number of the people that we get out to send messages to our elected officials that we don’t want the pipelines crossing the Appalachian Trail,” said Kirk Bowers with Virginia Sierra Club.

The protestors say the potential environmental impacts of the pipeline are a major reason they continue to fight.

“It’s also our national forests that are being impacted because they surround the Appalachian Trail on either side, so when you have the environmental impacts on top of the environmental trail crossings that are pretty detrimental to our environment,” said Bowers.

Other anti-pipeline groups hosted similar events on Saturday. There was one held in Loudon County and another in Giles County.

Protestors were able to sign letters to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) asking it to not allow the pipeline to be built.

The official comment period to the DEQ ends Tuesday, August 22. If you would like to make a public comment you can e-mail or deliver to 629 East Main Street, Richmond, VA 23219.