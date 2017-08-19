Police: 1 dead after small plane crash in Virginia

QUINTON, Va. (AP) - A flight instructor has died from injuries sustained in a small plane crash in Virginia.

Virginia State Police on Saturday identified the flight instructor and pilot as 38-year-old Andrew M. Jones, of Richmond, Virginia.

Police say a student pilot, a 67-year-old New Kent County man, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The two-seater, single-engine plane crashed Friday at about 11:05 a.m. It was a Tecnam fixed wing aircraft. The plane had been conducting instructional "touch and goes" at the New Kent County Airport, when the aircraft began experiencing an engine problem.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.