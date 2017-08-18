Quantcast

#11 UVa Women's Soccer Tops UNCW 2-0 in Season Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The 11th ranked Virginia women's soccer team won its season opener Friday night, as the Cavaliers beat UNC-Wilmington 2-0 in North Carolina.

Sophomore Alissa Gorzak and freshman Taryn Torres scored the goals for UVa.

Gorzak's second-career goal came in the 18th minute, and gave the Wahoos a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Torres scored the first goal of her career in the 52nd minute, as the freshman headed in a loose ball following a clearing attempt by the Seahawks' goalkeeper.

UVa freshman goalie Laurel Ivory did not have to make a save in her first career game with the 'Hoos.

Virginia outshot UNCW 5-2, including a 4-0 advantage in shots on goal.

The Cavaliers (1-0-0) will be back in action at #1 West Virginia on Thursday.