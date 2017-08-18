11 UVa Women's Soccer Tops UNCW 2-0 in Season Opener

Freshman goalie Laurel Ivory (#0) and the Cavaliers did not allow a shot on goal.

Alissa Gorzak scored the first goal of the season for UVa

The 11th ranked Virginia women's soccer team won its season opener Friday night, as the Cavaliers beat UNC-Wilmington 2-0 in North Carolina.

Sophomore Alissa Gorzak and freshman Taryn Torres scored the goals for UVa.

Gorzak's second-career goal came in the 18th minute, and gave the Wahoos a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Torres scored the first goal of her career in the 52nd minute, as the freshman headed in a loose ball following a clearing attempt by the Seahawks' goalkeeper.

UVa freshman goalie Laurel Ivory did not have to make a save in her first career game with the 'Hoos.

Virginia outshot UNCW 5-2, including a 4-0 advantage in shots on goal.

The Cavaliers (1-0-0) will be back in action at #1 West Virginia on Thursday.