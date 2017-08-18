11 UVa Women's Soccer Tops UNCW 2-0 in Season Opener

#11 UVa Women's Soccer Tops UNCW 2-0 in Season OpenerPosted: Updated:
Alissa Gorzak scored the first goal of the season for UVa
Freshman goalie Laurel Ivory (#0) and the Cavaliers did not allow a shot on goal.
#11 UVa Women's Soccer Tops UNCW 2-0 in Season OpenerMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story