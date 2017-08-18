Shannon Foundation Awards $18K to Charlottesville, Albe. Co. Teachers

Teachers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County have some new change in their pockets for classroom projects during the 2017 school year.

The Shannon Foundation awarded over $18,000 to teachers in the city and county Friday morning. The money will fund unique projects for their classes that school budgets normally can't afford.

"It's almost $19,000 this year. We've given about $400,000 since we've been in existence to 483 individual projects,” Stephanie Leech of Shannon Foundation said.

From ideas involving drones and vegetable gardens; these teachers say they are ready to take their classrooms to the next level.

"It means our teachers can go beyond what our budget will allow for them to do. They can be innovative, creative, and they can bring to the best and inspire the best in our students,” Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent said.

"I've seen this equipment and there are so many things going ‘oh this is wonderful. I would love to do this.' And then you get back and you're going 'oh, it's so expensive and it won't fit in my budget,’” Dawn Laine, a Crozet teacher, said.

Laine is a physical education teacher at Crozet Elementary School. She not only wants her students to work out their bodies; but their minds as well.

"Our school has a pretty solid steam program which is science, technology, engineering, arts and math. I'm excited that now I can become a core part of that program as well," Laine said.

Teachers say it is their responsibility to make sure their school divisions provide a top notch education.

"This year you're teaching in Charlottesville, next year you may be a teacher in Albemarle, Fluvanna or another school division. So when all of our teachers bring that creative juice to a project, it means a lot to our entire community,” Atkins said.

The Shannon Foundation awarded 20 new projects in Friday bringing its total outreach to Charlottesville and Albemarle County to over $400,000.