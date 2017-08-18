Police Charge James Fields Jr. with 5 Additional Felonies from Car Attack

The man charged with second-degree murder stemming from a deadly car attack on 4th Street Saturday that killed Heather Heyer and injured over a dozen others is now facing more charges.

Police say James Alex Fields Jr. faces additional counts of malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding.

The charges stem from additional victims who suffered serious injuries, in some cases, permanent physical disabilities. Police say they are also continuing to investigate the egregious assault of Deandre Harris in the market street parking garage.