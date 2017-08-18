Police Charge James Fields Jr. with 5 Additional Felonies from Car Attack

James Alex Fields Junior CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The man charged with second-degree murder stemming from a deadly car attack on 4th Street Saturday that killed Heather Heyer and injured over a dozen others is now facing more charges.
Police say James Alex Fields Jr. faces additional counts of malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding.
The charges stem from additional victims who suffered serious injuries, in some cases, permanent physical disabilities. Police say they are also continuing to investigate the egregious assault of Deandre Harris in the market street parking garage.
Release from Charlottesville Police Department:
Today our criminal investigations division charged James Alex Fields, Jr. with five additional felony charges related to the crash on August 12, 2017. These charges include two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of aggravated malicious wounding. The victims related to these charges suffered serious injuries and in some cases permanent physical disabilities.
This continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation with additional charges anticipated in the near future.
Additionally, our Criminal Investigations Division, along with State and Federal authorities continues to work the egregious assault of Deandre Shakur Harris. Information relevant to this investigation can be sent by email to our department at cvillerally@charlottesville.org .