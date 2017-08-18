American Counseling Association Teaches Charlottesville Youth Club Volunteers

In the wake the violence that went on during the Unite the Right rally, a Charlottesville Youth Club brought in some help to teach their volunteers how to handle tough events.

The Cherry Avenue location of the Boys and Girls Club of central Virginia hosted members of the American Counseling Association.



The training covered how to help children who are coping with trauma.

“One of the things that we always encourage folks to do is to be able to be available for a young person to talk about it if they want to but not to push them any further than they’re willing to go, young people work through things differently than adults do,” said Gerard Lawson, president of American Counseling Association.

The club scheduled the even before last weekend's rally, but organizers felt it appropriate to address the traumatic events