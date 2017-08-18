Charlottesville's Annual Back to School Bash Event has Been Canceled

Charlottesville's Annual Back to School Bash Event has Been CanceledPosted: Updated:
Previous year's Back to School Bash
Charlottesville's Annual Back to School Bash Event has Been CanceledMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story