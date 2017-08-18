Charlottesville's Annual Back to School Bash Event has Been Canceled

The planned Back to School Bash set for Saturday, August 19 at the Sprint Pavilion has been cancelled.

All school supplies normally handed out at the bash will be delivered to the schools instead.

The decision to cancel the event was made Thursday.

“We cancelled because we started having a number of calls from parents, and their concerns for coming down on the pavilion, and especially on the mall giving the past week activities,” said Alvin Edwards, Convener, Back to School Bash.

Organizers say if you have any questions to reach out to them on Facebook.