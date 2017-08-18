Charlottesville Community Organizes Peaceful Events in Response to Violence

Downtown Charlottesville is preparing for upcoming rallies dedicated to peace and healing following violence that unfolded during the Unite the Right rally.

The Charlottesville Peace Gathering will be held Saturday, August 19 by the free speech wall.

Speakers and performers will spread messages of love and pay tribute to Heather Heyer, who was killed in the car attack on August 12.

The Jefferson Theater will host an evening concert with local bands on Sunday, August 20. Tickets cost $10. All proceeds will go to victims’ recovery.

"This is going to be a long healing process for us and I don't think this will be the only event. This is something we're going to keep in mind for the time being for quite a while,” said Danny Shae, with the Jefferson Theater.

Organizers for the concert and rally say they anticipate hundreds to attend both.

In an effort to aid in the communities healing process, the James Madison Regional Library has partnered with local mental health agencies to offer free drop-in counseling. For more details on that, click here.