Piedmont Council for the Arts Closing in Charlottesville

After nearly four decades, the Piedmont Council for the Arts (PCA) is closing in Charlottesville.

PCA housed a number of programs during its 38 years, including Art In Place, Fiscal Sponsorship and Rising Stars.

The decision to close was made by the board after evaluation all aspects of the organization.

The council is looking for other host organizations to transfer those programs to.

“We'll like to donate any and all of the proceeds after the wind down to the organization that houses the new arts director position, and we'll like this to be seen as the last iteration as PCA's mission of community arts collaboration, said board president William Taylor.

The council will not close immediately. They still have to sort through contracts, financial and legal matters before the board dissolves.