Petition Demands UVA Revoke the Diplomas for Kessler and Spencer

An online petition is asking the University of Virginia to revoke the diplomas received by white activist Jason Kessler, and National Policy Institute President Richard Spencer.

Kessler organized the recent Unite the Right rally in support of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at Emancipation Park, and Spencer was a headliner for the event.

Skirmishes broke out before last Saturday's rally between people associated with white supremacists, neo-Nazi groups, "ANTIFA", Black Lives Matter, and other organizations. An unlawful assembly was declared at around 11:30 a.m., which prompted police in riot gear to respond.

Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr. was pictured at the rally with members of Vanguard America, a right-wing group. He is accused of driving a car into a group of protesters, which left 19 peopled injured, and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

The Anti-Defamation League lists both men as leaders of the “alt-right” movement, and describes them has white supremacists. Meanwhile, the Southern Poverty Law Center identifies both UVA alumni as white nationalists.

So far, more than 7,300 people have signed the petition. The petition's current goal is to amass 8,000 signatures.

According to policy, UVA "reserves the right to revoke diplomas previously conferred when the student has not satisfied the rules and regulations of the university."

NBC29 has reached out to the University of Virginia for clarification on how it may go about revoking an alumni's diploma, if it is even possible.