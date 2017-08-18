Downtown Mall Storefront Displays Letters of Love, Encouragement

Letters in the window of New City Arts in Charlottesville

Letters of love and encouragement are decorating the storefront of an organization on the Downtown Mall.

New City Arts started a letter campaign where anyone from the Charlottesville area can write a letter of encouragement to those impacted by events involving the Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park.

The organization then placed those letters on their storefront's window for people walking by to take.

"For New City Arts staff to be able to provide that space, I think it's actually provided a space for us to also mourn alongside those community members," said Maureen Brondyke, executive director at New City Arts.

Anyone who wants to write a letter can drop in to New City Arts during their open hours Monday through Friday.

For anyone from out-of-town, they ask that you send them a letter by Sunday, August 20.