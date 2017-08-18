Downtown Mall Storefront Displays Letters of Love, Encouragement

Downtown Mall Storefront Displays Letters of Love, EncouragementPosted: Updated:
Letters in the window of New City Arts in Charlottesville
Maureen Brondyke
Tables for writing letters of love and encouragement
Downtown Mall Storefront Displays Letters of Love, EncouragementMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story