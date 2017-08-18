Algae Bloom at Chris Greene Lake in Albemarle County is Back

A harmful algae bloom is plaguing an Albemarle County lake again.

Chris Greene’s swimming beach, dog park, and boat ramp are affected.

Samples collected on August 14 show blue-green algae at levels where it can irritate the skin for both people and pets.

The all-clear will be given once two consecutive water samples show the algae at safe levels.

Tests on samples collected on 8/14/17 indicate several harmful algal species are at elevated concentrations in Chris Greene Lake. These blue-green algae can produce toxins that can cause rashes and other illnesses. Results indicate that current toxin levels are low; however, elevated cell concentrations have been associated with skin irritation. The lake will remain under advisory until two consecutive samples show algae cell and toxin concentrations at safe levels. For advisory updates and recent sample results, visit www.HarmfulAlgaeVa.com.

People and pets are prohibited from entering the water in the vicinity of the swimming beach, dog park, and boat ramp. The public is advised to not enter the lake anywhere.

Most algae species are harmless however some species may produce irritating compounds or toxins. Algae blooms occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth such as has occurred recently with the significantly warmer temperatures and lack of rainfall to create adequate inflow into the lake to keep the water moving.

Chris Greene Lake is one of three swimming lakes operated by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation. The public should be aware that the other two swimming lakes, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek, have been visually inspected for algae and remain open to season pass holders and others at this time.

Albemarle Co. Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and phytoplankton laboratories will continue to monitor water quality in the lake on a weekly basis. Water access will reopen following a minimum of two consecutive weeks of acceptable levels for algal cell counts and toxin concentration. For more information on blue-green algae health risks, how to avoid exposure, what to do if exposed, or to review weekly algae sampling results, visit www.HarmfulAlgaeVA.com.

To prevent illness, people should:

Avoid contact with any area of the pond where water is green or an advisory sign is posted.

Do not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water.

Keep children and pets out of the HAB water and quickly wash them off with fresh water after coming into contact with algae.

If you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom, seek medical/veterinarian care.

If you suspect you experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom, contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154

To learn more about HABs or to report an algae bloom or fish kill visit:

www.HarmfulAlgaeVA.com