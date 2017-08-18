Update: Charlottesville Mayor Signer Calls for Removal of Lee Statue

Mayor Mike Signer is calling for the removal Confederate statues in downtown Charlottesville, and changes to the state's open or concealed carry laws.

The mayor had announced Thursday, August 17, that he would be speaking about, “the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, the legacy of Heather Heyer, and the public safety of future public events” at CitySpace around noon Friday, August 18.

Mounting pressure over the timing of Signer’s announcement and it being labeled as "major" seemed to have been some of the factors in him cancelling that event according to sources at City Hall.

Friday morning, the mayor said via Twitter that a press conference was not the best medium to express his views: “FYI all: we are canceling today’s press conference and instead issuing a statement in the afternoon. Stay tuned.”

Signer also tweeted, "FYI, the reason for the change is we decided a statement rather than a press event was the best medium for the ideas I want to convey today."

The mayor released a statement after 2:10 p.m. Friday, stating in part, "With the terrorist attack, these monuments were transformed from equestrian statues into lightning rods. We can, and we must, respond by denying the Nazis and the KKK and the so-called alt-right the twisted totem they seek. And so for the sake of public safety, public reassurance, to magnify Heather’s voice, and to repudiate the pure evil that visited us here, I am calling today for the removal of these Confederate statues from downtown Charlottesville."

Signer wants Governor Terry McAuliffe to convene an emergency meeting of the General Assembly to allow the city to remove the statue of Robert E Lee. Currently, state code makes it unlawful for anyone to disturb, damage, or interfere with monuments or memorials in relation to any war or conflict.

Signer and councilor Kathy Galvin had voted against the statue’s removal back on February 6.

In his statement, Signer said he will work to, "demand that our General Assembly swiftly enact legislation allowing localities to ban the open or concealed carry of weapons in public events reasonably deemed to pose a potential security threat."

Additionally, Signer is proposing the creation of a memorial for Heyer, the 32-year-old paralegal killed during a protest along 4th Street.

