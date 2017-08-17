Quantcast

New Government Open Data Portal Launches for Charlottesville, UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A new open data portal for Charlottesville and the University of Virginia got off the ground Thursday evening.

The city and others hosted a launch at UVA licensing and ventures group on Preston Avenue. The online open data portal aggregates publicly-available information in one place in the form of downloadable data sets.

It includes information about policing and traffic, among others. Charlottesville City Council hopes the transparency gets the community involved in local government.

A bootcamp for the open data portal will be held Sept. 22.

