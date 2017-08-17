T-Shirt Sale, Nonprofits Helping Significantly in Aftermath of Aug. 12 Violence

Thousands of dollars are going to Charlottesville-area charities in the wake of Saturday's tragedies in connection with rallies downtown.

Some people are using the rally's attendance to help a series of nonprofits, while a T-shirt sale aims to support others.

"I was really inspired by the signs that you see throughout Charlottesville that says everybody is welcome, love is love,” Samantha Selig, T-shirt creator, said.

Selig is one of many people looking to promote love and diversity, over hate and division with her design.

"I wanted to find a way that that symbol could travel throughout Charlottesville and not just sit in yards, but also do something good,” Selig said.

The rainbow text includes phrases like "Diversity is Beautiful” and "Kindness is Everything".

"It's a pretty important issue to me because being from south Mississippi, you sort of see the extreme right side of the issue, and being in Charlottesville has opened my eyes to everything,” Selig said.

Selig is donating all the money raised from these shirts to the local pride and NAACP chapters. But they're not the only non-profits receiving support.

"I was Googling creative responses to hate rallies, and I found the idea,” Sharon Beckman-Brindley, the pledge drive creator, said.

Beckman-Brindley along with Tim Michele and Trevor Williams created an online pledge drive where people could donate a chosen amount of money for each Unite the Right member who showed up Saturday. That raised $67,000.

"The image I have is for every white nationalist there were two of us standing next to him or her saying we're gonna take your energy and put it over there, and put it to something that's wholesome and useful,” Beckman-Brindley said.

That money will be divided between the International Rescue Committee, the Jefferson School of African- American Heritage, Public Housing Association of Residents, and City of Promise.

"A small organization like ours, to be receiving a fundraiser like this, has a huge impact and we're really hoping to be able to advance what we already do,” Mary Coleman of City of Promise said.

Even though the site is now closed, people are still looking to donate.

"All we did is create the vehicle and this community did it … we live in a great town, and you know this was a good cause and people grabbed it. But, mostly we live in a really good town,” Michele said.

Find the link to the T-shirts here.