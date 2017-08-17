Charlottesville City Planners Hold Workshop on Heights for New Buildings

Building planners are looking at what makes a building "too high" for Charlottesville. They say sections of city code are preventing them from expanding the city 'Skyward' in busy places like West Main Street.

The Board of Architectural Review and PLACE Design Task Force held a workshop in City Hall Thursday to go over code details. They say biggest issue is the definition of building height, and the role that will play on current hotel and apartment plans on West Main Street.

The city code does not have a clear definition on how to officially measure the height of a building. In the meeting many argued that the code meant measuring could be done either “by street view” or “measuring all four sides’ of a building.

The two different definitions will decide how high buildings can go in popular areas. Planners say building width also needs to be considered before more serious construction projects can be discussed.

“A lot of the reaction to some of the building that have come up in Charlottesville it's more a question of the massing, how the building feels big and bulky versus height exclusively," Ashley Davies, land use planner, said.

The committee also wants to make sure the city code officially defines what a "mixed use" building and zoning districts means.

The committee plans to host at least two additional meetings before approaching Charlottesville City Council with the definition updates, changes, and height requirements.