JMU Football Suspends Six Players Including Tight End Jonathan Kloosterman

JMU football coach Mike Houston has suspended six of his players.

Houston announced on Thursday a two-game suspension for tight end Jonathan Kloosterman due to violation of team rules. The suspension will sideline the senior for the Sept. 2 season opener at East Carolina and the Sept. 9 home opener against ETSU.



Kloosterman was named first-team All-CAA last year after catching 24 passes for 322 yards and seven touchdowns.

JMU also confirms that five other players have been suspended.

Four of the players have been suspended for four games. They are senior wide receiver Terrence Alls, senior cornerback Justin Bethea, senior linebacker Brandon Hereford and senior lineman Nick Edwards. Freshman defensive lineman Marcus Hawkins has been suspended for one game.

JMU did not give a reason why those five players were suspended.

Here's what coach Houston had to say about Kloosterman's suspension.

“We hold our players at James Madison to a high standard of accountability, and, as such, they will be held responsible for meeting those standards,” Houston said. “I look forward to Jonathan working through this situation and returning to us a better person and ready to focus on his commitment to our program. At JMU, we are committed to winning, but more importantly, we are committed to winning the right way.”

Hereford and Alls were suspended last year for the FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State and the FCS championship game against Youngstown State.