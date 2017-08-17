Charlottesville Man Starts Petition to Memorialize Heather Heyer with Park

A Charlottesville man is calling on the city to transform part of 4th Street into a park.

The park would honor Heather Heyer, the woman hit by a car there on Saturday, and the Virginia State Police troopers killed in the helicopter crash.

A petition to turn the crash site into a park has more than 50 supporters online.

Forty-eight-year-old Tony Fischer attended the memorial on 4th Street for Heyer on Sunday. He says seeing the community come together and sing songs and pray and light candles was inspiring.

When he got home, he jumped on change.org to start the online petition to make that section of 4th Street into a place of reflection.

"I went to the memorial service Wednesday downtown, and I heard Heather's mom speak that whatever you do, try to make a difference, whatever that means to you. So, this is my way of just trying to make a difference,” Fischer said.

Fischer says he wants the park to have flowers and benches, along with a sign honoring those who lost their lives.

That petition needs to get at least 100 supporters before it can be considered by city officials. Fischer says once he gets to that number he'll be delivering it Mayor Mike Signer.

NBC29 reached out to the city for comment but they have not responded.