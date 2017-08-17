Virginia State Police Investigating Ambulance Crash in Louisa County

08/17/2017 Release from Virginia State Police:



At approximately 5:10 a.m., Trooper S.A. Gaultney was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Louisa County.



A Louisa County ambulance was traveling northbound on Route 628 about a mile south of Tanamint Road when the driver was blinded by another driver’s headlights.



The ambulance ran off the right side of the road, over corrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.



The two medics inside the ambulance were transported to UVA Medical Center to be examined in an abundance of caution. Both medics were wearing their seat belts.



There were no patients aboard the ambulance at the time of the crash.



The crash remains under investigation.