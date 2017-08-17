Lions Adding More Dimensions to Potent Ground Attack

The Lions plan to add more passing in 2017

Junior linebacker and tight end Brandon Smith has offers from UVa, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Florida State, Penn State and Ohio State

Malik Bell has dropped from 260-pounds to 215-pounds entering the 2017 season

In Louisa County, the LCHS football team is making plenty of noise during summer practices.

"All you hear is pads cracking to be honest with you," says junior Brandon Smith.

"Its physical," says senior running back Raquan Jones. "Sometimes we don't go full pads because people get hurt."

"Our team is real strong, so we can bounce back from it," says senior quarterback Malik Bell. "Maybe you're hurt Monday but Wednesday, you're right back at it."

While the Lions lick their wounds at practice, the pain of an early exit in the playoffs to Monocan, still lingers.

"We speak about it almost every single day," says Smith.

"There's always this, 'we should of done this, could of done this,'" says Bell. "Yeah, we should of beat Monocan. We did not but..."

"Anytime we mess up or do something bad, we think about that time we could of made a play in that game," says Smith.

"We don't want to get stopped in the first round," says Jones. "We don't want the season to end like it did last year."

Pushing a sled by yourself is not easy, but stopping this year's Louisa County misdirection running game, that might be more challenging.

"Fakes are the key to everything," says Jones. "We try to get the other team to go 'where's the ball, where's the ball.'"

"We want you to think I have the ball or maybe Job is headed the other way," says Bell. "That misdirection can always give us a quick five yards."

It won't be all ground-and-pound for the Lions.

Senior quarterback Malik Bell says there also going to be...

"More passing," says Bell.

While there's more passing, there's less Bell.

He's dropped from 260-pounds last year to 215-pounds this year.

"I'm faster now," says Bell. "I'm still as strong and I can move a lot easier."

Returning to the backfield as well is Job Whalen and 230-pounder Raquan Jones.

"We all got our different run game, so if they stop one, we got more to go to," says Jones.

They also can go to six-foot-four tight end Brandon Smith.

"If you need me to go out and catch a pass, I'll do that," says junior Brandon Smith. "I can basically just do the dirty work."

"Brandon is going to be a big key on the offensive side at tight end and on the defensive side at his middle linebacker position," says Bell.

Middle linebacker is the position many college teams want Smith to play.

The four-star recruit has 20 offers from Division I programs. Yes, UVa and Virginia Tech have offered Smith, but so have Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Penn State.

"There's really no team that I'm waiting on," says Smith. "I'm just taking everything in and after a while, I'll sit down with my parents and family and then narrow it down."

As far as narrowing down this year's team goals...

"The biggest goal is to go all the way," says Smith.

"Everyone wants to be the big 10-0," says Bell. "We've set our goal to winning the Jefferson District. "We're not where we want to be quite yet but we're getting there."

Louisa County opens its season August 25th at home against Courtland.