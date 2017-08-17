Amicus Briefs Filed in Virginia Drivers License Case

Charlottesville's Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) is seeing new support behind its lawsuit challenging a controversial state law.

Civil rights groups, law professors and others have filed friend-of-the-court briefs urging the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to take up a civil lawsuit over the Virginia law that suspends driver's licenses for people who can't pay court fees.

LAJC is appealing the Stinnie v. Holcomb case, which argues the Department of Motor Vehicle practice unfairly targets the poor.

“Virginia's automatic license suspension law is Virginia's form of debtors’ prison. It forces people to choose between driving illegally and risking incarceration, or losing their jobs and their livelihoods,” said Angela Ciolfi, director of litigation and advocacy for Legal Aid Justice Center.

The DMV argued it's just following state law.

A lower court judge had tossed the case for what the LAJC calls technical reasons. The support briefs call on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal to overturn that judge's decision, allowing arguments against this statute to be heard in court.

Charlottesville, Va., August 17, 2017 - Last evening, a diverse array of stakeholders filed three friend-of-the-court briefs urging the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the trial court's dismissal of Stinnie v. Holcomb for jurisdictional reasons. These stakeholders include 16 law professors, 18 civil rights and poverty law organizations from all over the country, and the Institute for Justice.



Stinnie v. Holcomb is a class action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Virginia's statute automatically suspending the driver's licenses of hundreds of thousands of Virginia drivers who cannot afford to pay court costs and fines.



In October 2016, the Virginia Attorney General's Office filed a motion to dismiss on behalf of the defendant, DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. Both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP filed a friend-of-the-court briefs supporting the plaintiffs' arguments that the statute is unconstitutional.



On March 13, 2017, the U.S. District Court granted the defendant's motion to dismiss, citing jurisdictional reasons and concluding that the commissioner was not a proper defendant. In dismissing the plaintiffs' complaint for jurisdictional reasons, the court made it clear that it was not blessing the constitutionality of Virginia's license-for-payment system, stating: "Virginia law leads state judges to automatically suspend a defendant's driver's license for nonpayment of court fees and fines, regardless of his ability to pay. That unflinching command may very well violate plaintiffs' constitutional rights to due process and equal protection." (Mem. Opinion p. 35) The case is now on appeal to the Fourth Circuit.



Three amicus curiae briefs were filed with the Court of Appeals today:

The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP led a group of 18 civil rights and poverty law organizations from all over the country. They submitted a brief, "to advise the court regarding the important civil rights issues at stake, and the devastating impact that Virginia's statutory license suspension scheme has had on some of the commonwealth's poorest citizens, especially its poor black citizens." The civil rights organizations are represented by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP.

In its brief, the Institute for Justice argued that the federal courts are essential for vindicating federal constitutional rights against infringement by the states and that the plaintiffs' complaint should not have been dismissed. The brief goes on to explain why the case is so important: "The Virginia statute at issue in this case jeopardizes [the right to earn a living] because it penalizes people of limited means by making it more difficult, if not impossible, for them to travel to their jobs. In essence, the law punishes drivers for being poor, and the punishment it inflicts makes those drivers even poorer. That is irrational and unconstitutional." The Institute for Justice is a nonprofit, public-interest law firm committed to protecting individuals' constitutional rights, including their right to earn an honest living.

A group of 16 law professors with expertise in constitutional law, civil rights, and federal jurisdiction also filed a brief in support of the plaintiffs/appellants. Their brief underscores the, "sound development of legal doctrines governing the power of federal courts to vindicate federal rights" and warns that if adopted, "the district court's reasoning will upend settled doctrines and close the courthouse doors to many who are entitled to invoke a federal forum to vindicate their federal constitutional rights." The law professors are represented by Hogan Lovells US LLP.

"We are grateful that so many individuals and organizations appreciated how important this case is to hundreds of thousands of people and their families," said Angela Ciolfi, attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center. "We stand steadfast with our clients and the nearly one million long-suffering Virginia drivers who will continue to endure a never-ending cycle of debt and incarceration, so long as the law forces them to choose between driving illegally and forsaking the needs of their families. We will not stop fighting until the automatic suspension law is struck down or repealed."



Every year, Virginia traps hundreds of thousands of low-income residents in debt and poverty by automatically suspending their driver's licenses for failure to pay court costs and fines, regardless of whether they could afford to pay. Nearly one million Virginia drivers currently have at least one suspension on their license for failure to pay, including approximately 650,000 people whose licenses are suspended solely for not paying court costs and fines. For many drivers, that means giving up their only mode of transportation to work, forcing them to choose between losing their jobs and risking jail time for driving on a suspended license. These long-suffering Virginia drivers will continue to endure a never-ending cycle of debt and incarceration, so long as the law forces them to choose between driving illegally and forsaking the needs of their families.



The podcast, Independent Study, recently did an in-depth profile of the case. You can download the podcast's complete with interviews of lead plaintiff Damian Stinnie and Charlottesville/Albemarle Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer on SoundCloud (https://soundcloud.com/wtju/debtors-prison) or on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/independent-study/id1203225942).



The plaintiffs/appellants opening brief (filed August 9, 2017) and the three amicus curiae briefs filed today are attached. To read more about the lawsuit, go to http://www.justice4all.org/drive.



The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) fights injustice in the lives of individual Virginians while rooting out exploitative policies and practices that keep people in poverty. LAJC uses impact litigation, community organizing, and policy advocacy to solve urgent problems in areas such as housing, education, civil rights, immigration, healthcare and consumer finance. LAJC's primary service areas are Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Richmond and Petersburg, but the effects of their work are felt statewide.



