Russia Blocks White Supremacist Website that Mocked Heyer

Russia Blocks White Supremacist Website that Mocked HeyerPosted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Russia's state communications watchdog has quickly blocked the U.S. white supremacist website that demonized the woman killed while protesting a white nationalist rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Access to the Daily Stormer, a site taking its name from the Nazi propaganda newspaper Der Stürmer, has been sporadic since Monday, when Google canceled its domain name registration, making its IP address nearly impossible for internet users to locate.
The website briefly resurfaced Wednesday with a Russian domain name and registration.
Alexander Zharov, the head of Roskomnadzor communications watchdog, said Thursday his agency has ordered to strip the website of the Russian registration as it "propagates neo-Nazi ideology and incites racial and ethnic hatred."
The site has mocked Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a driver rammed a car into a crowd of demonstrators Saturday.
