Flucos Football On Track For Improvement in 2017

Fluvanna County has eighteen seniors to replace from last year's team

The biggest gains for the Fluvanna County football team this season may have come while not playing football.

Flucos head coach Steve Szarmach says, "We had 45 football players running track last spring."

Szarmach took over as head coach of the boys track & field team last spring, giving him extra time to work with his players.

"We work on a lot of power," says Szarmach. "We do a lot of lifting in the morning. We work on spring technique and quickness, and developing that."

Senior HB/SS Trevor O'Dell says, "It's really nice that we have the speed to run the plays and get outside the corner, and we have speed to get down field and block as well."

Junior Joey Vandyke plays tight end and defensive end.

He says he mostly competed in shot put for the track team, but the 6-foot-1, 215 pounder also ran the 100 and 200 meter dash.

Vandyke says, "It definitely helped me with quickness, getting away from linebackers, and just good footwork."

The Flucos know the numbers.

The last non-losing season came with a 5-5 record in 2005.

The last time they won more than two games was 2010.

But expectations are high in Szarmach's third season with the team.

Szarmach says, "You have to get in there with your own philosophy, and it takes a few years to develop the younger talent, and bring them in, and that's what's been happening over the last couple years."

"We have a lot of talent," adds Vandyke. "A lot of skill. I think that the junior class is some of the best that Fluvanna has ever seen."

There are twenty-two juniors on the roster this year.

The Flucos say they're keeping the goals simple.

"Win as much as we can, and stay positive," says O'Dell.

Szarmach adds, "The goals are to see a lot of improvement, to get wins under our belt, and to hopefully look forward to postseason play."