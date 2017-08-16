Charlottesville Fire Department Responds to Hartman Mills Rd. Fire

Release from Charlottesville Fire Department:

The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a reported kitchen fire in the 100 block of Hartman Mills Road. The call was received at 1:29pm.

The first unit was on scene within 4 minutes to find smoke showing from the side door of the single story residence. The fire was extinguished and situation marked under control at 1:35pm.

Because of the quick response, damage was limited to the kitchen. Four engines, two aerials, one medic unit, and a battalion chief were assigned to the

call for service.

One occupant suffered an injury and was transported to the UVA Medical Center.