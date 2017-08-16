Over 1,000 People Attend Candlelight Vigil at in Response to White Nationalists

Hundreds of people are marching at University of Virginia in a candlelight vigil in response to the white nationalist events this past weekend in Charlottesville.

Marchers Wednesday night said this is in an attempt to "Take back the Lawn".

The march started around 9 p.m. Nameless Field at UVA. People marched up the Lawn and around the Rotunda, ending at the Jefferson statue.

Their steps tracing the same exact route unite the right supporters took on Friday in their torch-lit rally that ended in fighting and was declared an unlawful assembly by police.

Marchers say they walked the same path as the white nationalists to take back UVA.

“They tried to change who we are and after we have been grieving for those few days I think that we are back on our feet we are going to be stronger than ever, and I think that's exactly what this represents this is replacing that horrific image from last weekend with this image this is one of love and love does defeat hate and we know that in Charlottesville,” Mayor Mike Signer said.

"You never think that something is going to happen to your city and you never think your city is going to become a hashtag, that people are talking about and then you see it all over the place...and its super scary and you just want to take your city back so that's what we're doing," attendee Audrey Miller said.

All marchers met at the UVA Rotunda to sing songs like “Lean on Me.”

Wednesday's vigil was not advertised on social media in fear of the groups from Friday and Saturday would return disrupting this vigil.