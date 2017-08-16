Man Charged with Cigarette Trafficking Enters Guilty Plea in Albemarle Co. Court

A 27-year-old man entered a guilty plea in Albemarle Circuit Court Tuesday for a charge dealing with cigarette trafficking.

Mohamedou Louleid pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to distribute more than 40,000 contraband cigarettes.

Louleid was sentenced to five years with four years, 11 months suspended and five years of good behavior. He must also pay restitution to the local Sam's Club.

Louleid is also facing charges in Henrico County for involvement in a criminal scheme to purchase and sell 600,000 cartons of cigarettes.