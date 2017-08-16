Man Charged with Cigarette Trafficking Enters Guilty Plea in Albemarle Co. Court

Man Charged with Cigarette Trafficking Enters Guilty Plea in Albemarle Co. CourtPosted: Updated:
A 27-year-old man entered a guilty plea in Albemarle Circuit Court Tuesday for a charge dealing with cigarette trafficking.
Mohamedou Louleid pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to distribute more than 40,000 contraband cigarettes.
Louleid was sentenced to five years with four years, 11 months suspended and five years of good behavior. He must also pay restitution to the local Sam's Club.
Louleid is also facing charges in Henrico County for involvement in a criminal scheme to purchase and sell 600,000 cartons of cigarettes.
Release from Robert Tracci:
In addition to restitution to the local Sam's Club and a civil assessment of no less than $5,000, Louleid was sentenced to five years confinement, with 4 years, 11 months suspended, with a period of 5 years good behavior and one year active supervision.
Louleid is facing charges in Henrico County for involvement in a criminal scheme that used fraudulent businesses to purchase and sell 600,000 cartons of cigarettes with an estimated value in excess of $30,000,000.
Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert N. Tracci said: “Illegal cigarette trafficking is a highly lucrative and growing criminal enterprise in the Commonwealth. In addition to depriving the Commonwealth tax revenue, these schemes often are associated with crimes of violence. Organized crime, including cigarette trafficking -- will be aggressively prosecuted in Albemarle County.”