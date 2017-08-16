Fluvanna County Fair Gets Underway

Release from Fluvanna County Fair:

An antique tractor pull, jalapeno eating contest, sheep shearing, popular displays in the Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Home Arts buildings; bull riding and barrel racing are among the entertainment in store for visitors to 4th Annual Fluvanna County Fair, Wednesday, August 16 through Saturday, August 19 at the Pleasant Grove Park, Pleasant Grove Drive, Palmyra (adjacent to Fluvanna County High School on route 53).

Throughout its four-day run, fairgoers will discover all sorts of fun and fabulous events to explore on a sizeable portion of the 969 acres of natural beauty which makes up Pleasant Grove Park; delicious fair foods to savor; thrilling competitions; 4-H livestock show; equine trials; continuous free entertainment on the Park Stage; one of Virginia’s best midways, and much more.

Gates open Wednesday at 6 pm, Thursday and Friday at 4 pm, and at 10 am on Saturday. General admission is $2 per person, with children two and under admitted for free. Plentiful parking in convenient fairgrounds lots also is free.

Thursday, August 17th, Fluvanna County High School will lead a county-wide Pep Rally at Fluvanna County Fair. From 4 - 10 pm everyone 18 & under gets FREE ADMISSION to the fair! WEAR YOUR BLUE AND GOLD.

Special discount admission events include Special Needs, Military and Senior Day on Friday August 18th from 12 to 2pm. There is no admission during this time of limited attractions and food vendors. Chaperones are welcome.

Among this year’s special features are:

Opening Night with the kickoff of the carnival at 6 pm (August 16).

FCHS pep rally (August 17).

Wing eating contest (August 17).

Antique tractor pull (August 18).

Equine trials and obstacle challenge (August 19).

Hot air balloon rides (August 17-19).

4-H Livestock Sale (August 19).

Jalapeno eating contest (August 19).

Home Arts Competition (August 16-19).

Sheep Shearing (August 19).

Professional Rodeo (August 19).

Carnival (August 16-19).

Cornhole Tournament (August 19).

Headliners on the free Main Stage include Fluvanna’s own rising star, Mason Martin. Amateur acts are invited to participate.

The Fluvanna County Fair’s exceptional midway is provided by Valley Amusements, headquartered in Maryland City, MD. The midway offers a mix of old favorites and new attractions each year – rides designed for the enjoyment of youngsters, teens and adults. Visit Fluvanna County Fair for information about ride discounts and carnival hours.

Champion sponsors of the 4th annual Fluvanna County Fair are Fluvanna Farm Bureau, Byler Barns, Tavern on the James, A.G. Dillard, Virginia Tractor, Forest Pro, Weiss Eyes, Dominion Power, STRONG Team REALTORS, Campbell Equipment, Buffalo Wild Wings, James River Brewery, Modesto Farms, Snoddy's Electrical, RE/MAX, LUCKSTONE, Conversations with Wendy, Hopper Media LLC, Scottsville Good Neighbor Pharmacy, Boozer Boards, Jones Automotive, Spectrum Therapy, E.W. Thomas, Inc. Grocery, and Better Living Building Supply & Cabinetry.

Visit Fluvanna County Fair for complete schedules, times and additional information about the entertainment line-up, competitions, shows and displays, or pick up a fair program at Fluvanna County Public Library or the abovementioned sponsor locations.

For media inquiries or to arrange an interview with a Fluvanna County Fair board member, call marketing director Wendy Edwards at (434) 996-8144 or email: HopperMediaLLC@gmail.com