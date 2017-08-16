Albemarle Football Hopes to Build on 2016 Success

The Albemarle High School football team won its first playoff game in almost two decades last season.

The team will try to build on that success with a dynamic, returning starting quarterback in J'Quan Anderson.

Anderson racked up over two thousand total yards last year accounting for 23 touchdowns. He'll likely have an expanded role this year as a senior, lining up all over the field.

"I think I can make defenses think, me playing different positions," says Anderson. "I think I can throw any pass, make plays for my teammates and make plays with my feet and my arm."

"He's a dynamic athlete," says Albemarle head coach Brandon Isaiah. "I don't really think there's anything that he can't do on the football field. Luckily for me he was able to turn into a big-time quarterback for me. But we're going to try to look at some ways to expose his skills more and involve other players and help make the team better."

Anderson is lining up at wide receiver at times in practice allowing junior DaQuandre Taylor to play quarterback.

Senior Brock Shorten will be the team's primary running back.

Isaiah says, "He's been in the program since he was an eighth grader so this is his fifth year technically, so we joke and call him a fifth year senior but he's a tough working kid and he's waited for his opportunity and he's earning it now so we're going to give him a shot to run with it."

Albemarle returns most of its starters on the offensive line. On defense, the returns six starters including senior lineman Irvin Jones.

"I got some things up my sleeve right now, I got some stuff for everybody," says Irving. "I'm not calling anybody out, but we're coming for everyone this year, we got some real heat coming this year."

The Patriots secondary should be strong with Na'il Arnold and Kris Anderson.

"We can be really good this year," says Anderson. "It's our same starting guys from last year with some new guys coming up. I think we can go pretty far, go to where we did last year and do better."

Jones says, "I'd like to get a state ring for the seniors so that's the biggest goal of everyone here. I feel if we go game by game and focus on the task we can do big things."

Albemarle's season opener is Friday, August 26th at home against Mountain View.