Delegate Bell Supports Keeping Lee Statue in Charlottesville ParkPosted: Updated:
RELATED ARTICLE: Groups File Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate Statues
RELATED ARTICLE: Judge Issues Temporary Injunction to Halt Lee Statue Removal
RELATED ARTICLE: Removal of Charlottesville's Gen. Lee Statue Could Face Legal Issues
RELATED ARTICLE: Violence Erupts at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Police Respond
Delegate Bell Supports Keeping Lee Statue in Charlottesville ParkMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Community Members Attend Heather Heyer Memorial at Paramount Theater
People gathered at the Paramount Theater Wednesday, paying respects and remembering Heather Danielle Heyer, the woman who died Saturday after a car smashed into a group protesting white nationalists.
-
Delegate Bell Supports Keeping Lee Statue in Charlottesville Park
58th District Delegate Rob Bell said he supports keeping the Lee statue, but he does not condone the violent behavior that occurred during the Unite the Right rally.
-
Former Commonwealth's Attorney Appointed to Represent James Fields
Former Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Denise Lunsford is now representing James Fields, the man accused of driving a car into protesters.
-
Paramount Theater to Host Memorial for Heather Heyer
Family, friends, and the Charlottesville community are getting ready to say their final goodbyes to Heather Heyer. The Paramount Theater will host a memorial in her honor Wednesday
-
Lawsuit Filed Against 30 People, Groups Connected to Unite the Right Rally
Two people are filing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against those they believe are responsible for a deadly car attack by the Downtown Mall.
-
UVA Medical Center Continues to Treat Victims of 4th Street Car Attack
The University of Virginia Medical Center is crediting its team with saving lives of some of the most seriously injured people from Saturday's car attack.
-
Springfield Police Officer on Fatal Charlottesville Crash: 'Hahahaha Love This'
A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters.
-
Update: Ohio Man Held Without Bond in Connection to Fatal 4th St. Crash
The Ohio man charged in connection with a deadly car attack on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall made his first court appearance Monday.
-