Larry Sabato Reacts to President Trump's Response to Saturday's Violence

A Charlottesville-based political expert is heavily weighing in on President Donald Trump's response to Aug. 12’s rally and car attack.

Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, has been blasting Trump on Twitter for his response to Saturday's events. His reaction was more of the same.

Sabato called Trump's statement on Saturday disgraceful, and says that any progress made on Monday was completely undone in his statement on Tuesday.

Sabato says that while racial tensions in the U.S. are high right now, they are still nowhere near as bad as they were in the 1950s and ‘60s.

“If President Trump continues to do as badly as he’s been doing, then some of the talk that I’ve heard about a new Civil War may become more widespread, now think about that, what does that mean? It would destroy us as a country and as a world power,” Sabato said.

All of this uproar surrounding Trump comes as he lays blame on counter protestors as well as white supremacists.

Sabato says that even Trump's strongest supporters in Congress continue to distance themselves from him, and that he believes that this trend will continue.